Parents who lost 3 of their 4 kids in a house fire speak publicly for the 1st time

Chris and Kristi Maki say community support and the support from their church has helped them grieve this unthinkable loss.

Chris and Kristi Maki speaking in front of their church.
Sheboygan, Wis. (WBAY) – It was a somber morning in Sheboygan on Sunday.

The parents who lost 3 of their 4 children in a house fire spoke publicly for the first time days after the one year anniversary of the tragedy.

The kids from left to right are Jenna, Ben, Natalie and Carter.
Chris and Kristi Maki spoke during a church service Sunday morning at Crossroads Community Church in Sheboygan.

Last year, on January 26th, their daughter Natalie, 11, and her two brothers, Benjamin,10, and Carter,7, died in the fire.

It happened at their family home near 5th Street and Western in Sheboygan Falls.

One of their children, Jenna,9, was the only child to survive. She was able to escape safely after being alerted by her sister Natalie.

During the service on Sunday morning, Chris and Kristi Maki spoke on stage about how they have coped with the loss of their three children.

