Phoenix lose on the road to 5-17 Detroit, 93-92

DETROIT, Mich. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – Despite leading for all but five minutes of the entire game, Green Bay gave up an and-one possession with five seconds remaining to lose by one at Detroit Mercy on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 93-92. The Phoenix (13-9, 7-3 HL) shot a season-high 60.8 percent (31-for-51) in the game, but was plagued by a season-high 21 turnovers, 13 of which came in the second half alone.

Detroit Mercy (5-17, 3-7 HL) trailed 92-87 with 1:46 left, but would score the final six points of the game and keep Green Bay scoreless for the remainder of the game. The Phoenix committed a pair of costly turnovers and missed a pair of free throws over that stretch.

Four players finished in double-figures for Green Bay, led by Khalil Small’s season-high 21. Warren Jones and Charles Cooper each put in 15-point performances, while Turner Botz recorded 12.

The Phoenix shot an efficient 6-for-9 from 3-point range and out rebounded Detroit Mercy 38-25, but the Titans also shot 52.5 percent (31-for-59) from the field. Green Bay received 38 points off the bench and Detroit Mercy scored 24 points off Phoenix turnovers.

Green Bay led by as many as 10 points with less than eight minutes left in the game, but could never fully pull away from the Titans before eventually falling in the final seconds. Cooper had a tough contested running shot in the lane as the clock ran down, but his shot went off the back rim and into a Detroit Mercy player’s hands to hold on for the win.

The Titans were led by Jaleel Hogan with 28 points. Corey Allen made four 3s and scored 20 points.

The Phoenix will now return home for a pair of games against UIC and Valparaiso. Green Bay will first host the Flames on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. tip before welcoming rival Valparaiso on Saturday afternoon for a noon showdown at the Resch Center.

