Protests surge across the nation against Trump’s immigration order

(WBAY/ABC NEWS) President Trump defended his executive order restricting the entry into the U.S. of people from seven Muslim-dominated countries, saying the move was not about religion but about keeping the country safe, but administration officials appeared to backtrack on the scope of the order, even as demonstrators gathered across the U.S. to protest.

Trump said in a statement released today that the countries chosen for what he called the “extreme vetting” of the order had been “identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror.”

“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe,” the statement reads.

The administration, however, appeared to backtrack on one element of the order, saying late today that green card holders from those seven countries were not barred from re-entering the U.S., whereas earlier the administration had indicated they were.

“In applying the provisions of the president’s executive order, I hereby deem the entry of lawful permanent residents to be in the national interest,” Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement today. “Accordingly, absent the receipt of significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, lawful permanent resident status will be a dispositive factor in our case-by-case determinations.”

A senior administration official confirmed this evening that legal permanent U.S. residents are exempt from the executive order. The official said the people who were set aside for additional screening were a “fractional marginal minuscule percentage” of travelers and said it is not an injury for green card and visa holders to be subject to additional screening.

The order has been criticized by Democratic elected officials and 16 attorneys general released a statement condemning the order as unconstitutional.

“We are confident that the Executive Order will ultimately be struck down by the courts. In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created,” said the statement, issued jointly by attorneys general of California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

A number of Republicans have also criticized the order, including Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham, who issued a joint statement today.

“It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted,” the senators said. “We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.

“Such a hasty process risks harmful results,” the statement said. “Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism … Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred.”

Protesters marched along Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol this afternoon, chanting, “No hate, no fear. Refugees are welcome here,” and “No Ban. No wall.”

According to immigrant and refugee advocacy groups, a number of people were being held today at airports across the country with some facing imminent deportation despite the stay on deportations issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Thousands of attorneys have turned out en masse across the country, they said, including more than 4,000 people who signed up to help with the IRAP and many more showing up own their own, too. The executive director of the National Immigration Law Center said about 2,000 lawyers had formed a group dedicated to providing support on a regular basis.

Protesters at airports across the country reacted with jubilation Saturday night at the news that in response to a legal challenge issued by the ACLU a federal court in Brooklyn had granted an emergency stay on the president’s executive order that bans immigration from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya.

Following the court’s decision, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release that it “will continue to enforce all of the president’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people.”

The statement noted that Trump’s executive orders remain “in place,” despite the emergency stay.

“The president’s Executive Orders remain in place — prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety,” the release said.

The ACLU contended that the stay applied nationally to all cases, but that was not necessarily clear from the ruling, and an atmosphere of confusion still surrounds the orders, and how they will be applied going forward.

Today, the spontaneous protests that were sparked by news of travelers being detained were expected to continue in a more planned fashion at airports across the country.

In Green Bay, a group gathered at the corner of Webster Avenue and Mason Street to protest Sunday, telling Action 2 News they want to raise awareness about the ban, hoping more people will understand how it would affect people in Wisconsin and across the country. “This demonstration is of course peaceful. And we’re open to differing opinions,” said Dee Sweet of Green Bay. “On the other hand, people ought to know their constitutional rights before they express uninformed opinions.”

Also Sunday, a group gathered at Kavarna Coffee to write postcards to several representatives.

They wrote about a variety of topics about what’s going on in the first week of the Trump Administration, including the immigration ban.

The organizer of the event says she wants to spread the word that people care and are willing to step up to try to make a change in the political system.

“People still have a lot of faith in our political system and we’re really committed to working to build the kind of world that we want to have, that we want to live in, that we want to leave behind and this is one part of that process,” said Melis Arik.

She says there are more than 450 postcards ready to be sent.

Senator Tammy Baldwin has been outspoken about her opposition to these demands on social media.

Action 2 News will continue to update you as elected officials weigh-in.