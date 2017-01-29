Teamsters work to protect pension funds

“Protect our pensions” — it’s a simple phrase with a massive meaning.

“It’s our money, we earned it, we paid in over all those years. We should have our pensions in full,” says Terry Black, co-chair of Green Bay’s National United Committees to Protect Pensions.

In Wisconsin alone, 25 thousand people rely on monthly retirement checks from Central States Pension Fund. In spring of 2016, a proposal called for slashing those retirement benefits up to 50 percent. Last July, the U.S. Treasury Department sided with teamsters opposing this proposal, making pension funds safe for now.

“Our pension was our future,” says Hugh Carew of Kimberly. “And now they’ve taken the pension away. And where’s our future? That’s what we’re fighting for.”

Even though their pensions aren’t at risk right now, Wisconsinites are continuing their lobbying efforts, in hopes of spreading awareness the next time a similar issue may arise.

“We have to get those laws changed, and then we have to get a solution to get a fix for it, not just put a Band Aid on it,” says Brad Vaughn, the head coordinator of Green Bay’s National United Committees to Protect Pensions.

The jeopardy of pension funds are a growing concern not just in Northeast Wisconsin, but across the state and entire country. Right now, 37 states hold regular meetings, where retirees and members of the active workforce are working to prevent future issues with the pension fund program.

“We’re fighting for everybody,” says Vaughn. “The actives, the retirees and the families. It’s just a huge financial impact.”