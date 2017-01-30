Deadline to sign up for health insurance under Affordable Care Act is Tuesday, Jan. 31

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The deadline to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

More than 8.8 million Americans have already signed up for 2017 healthcare through the federal marketplace, that’s 100,000 more than last year.

“We are encouraged by that because that means people are taking advantage of the potential benefits to them,” said Jim Dietsche, chief financial officer at Bellin Health.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services show Wisconsin is following suit, as of Jan. 14, more than 235,000 Wisconsinites have signed up for health care compared to about 220,000 last year.

Green Bay/Appleton – 49,633 people have signed up for healthcare.

La Crosse/Eau Claire – 19,348 people have signed up for healthcare.

Madison – 35,942 people have signed up for healthcare.

Milwaukee – 91,483 people have signed up for healthcare.

Wausau/Rhinelander – 22,224 people have signed up for healthcare.

Dietsche said the reason behind that increase may be two-fold — those worried about the future of the affordable care act and more awareness.

“I think people are nervous about the potential transition and I think also it’s brought more awareness to their ability to have access to coverage,” said Dietsche. “This is your opportunity to get a subsidized health plan if you meet the criteria and about 90 percent of people who sign up get their premiums subsidized so I would highly encourage them to sign up.”

Dietsche said there is still very little known about what trump’s administration plans to do with the current affordable care act.

“There’s just not a definition of what that plan looks like,” said Dietsche.

But he said for the time being, the more that sign up and get healthcare coverage, the better.

“The administration wants people covered with a health plan benefit, so the fact that more people are enrolling is a good thing because then most likely they will be covered under whatever that transition looks like,” said Dietsche.

There is no sign-up extension this year, but for special circumstances, like a change in job or marital status, you will be able to update your coverage.

For more information about the Affordable Care Act, visit healthcare.gov.