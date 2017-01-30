Def Leppard with Poison and Tesla tickets go on sale Feb. 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Tickets for the Def Leppard with Poison and Tesla concert at the Resch Center will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3.

The tickets will be available at 11 a.m. at ReschCenter.com, the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center, or by phone at 800-895-0071.

The Green Bay show is Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said, “We’re thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn’t play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There’s a great buzz around the band right now and we’re loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”

This is the first time in more than five years that Poison will tour with original members Bret Michaels, CC DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett.

“I could not be more excited. I know all of us will give one thousand percent on stage and we are looking forward to performing our hits together. I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans and I love the music of Def Leppard and Tesla. This will be an amazing night of rock and roll. Don’t wait because god only knows,” said Michaels.