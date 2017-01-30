Executive order on immigration hits close to home for local colleges

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) — People at colleges and universities, including those in northeast Wisconsin, are speaking out about President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and St. Norbert College said there are not any visiting students from the seven Muslim-majority countries affected (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen), but the schools are directly impacted.

After the president signed the executive order Friday afternoon, tensions began to rise on the St. Norbert College campus.

“We’ve had several calls and several concerns,” Gratzia Villarroel, associate academic dean of global affairs, said.

The president of St. Norbert College, Thomas Kunkel, went a letter to students outlining how close to home the executive order on immigration is to the college.

The school is home to 84 international students who come from 27 different countries.

“We really value the diversity of perspectives that students bring and that international students bring to the college,” Villarroel said.

School leaders will meet with international students Tuesday and in the days and weeks to come to answer questions and separate fact from fiction.

“They need to know that we are supporting them, that we are here to really address their needs,” said Villarroel.

The college has been bringing an international scholar to Green Bay for about a year.

“They attend classes at St. Norbert College and they attend classes at UWGB,” said Villarroel.

This year’s scholar has a visa and a plane ticket but is a Sudanese national. Sudan is one of the seven banned countries.

St. Norbert College said it is monitoring what is going on and communicating with students.