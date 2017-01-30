George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital

The Associated Press Published:
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush
FILE- In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush speak before the first half of an NCAAA college basketball game in Houston. A spokesman says doctors are pleased with the progress the former president is making since he fractured a bone in his neck during a fall. Jim McGrath said Sunday, July 19, 2015, that Bush is doing better and his spirits are good. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON (AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Monday that the 92-year-old Bush is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he’s received during his stay at Houston Methodist Hospital and for the “world-class care” from doctors and nurses.

Bush was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.

The nation’s 41st president was joined at the hospital by his 91-year-old wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who spent five days there for treatment of bronchitis until her release a week ago.

