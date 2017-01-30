Heat from Appleton garage fire damages nearby homes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Appleton Fire Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon garage fire.

At about 2:30 p.m., firefighters noticed smoke coming from the area of Pierce Park. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakcrest Court.

Crews arrived to find a detached two-car garage on fire.

The Appleton Fire Department says nearby homes were being damaged by the heat.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and wet down the nearby homes to limit damage.

A woman was home at the time of the fire. A neighbor helped her out of her home.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were on scene for about three hours, according to the Appleton Fire Department.