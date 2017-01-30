Heat from Appleton garage fire damages nearby homes

By Published:
MGN/Online
MGN/Online

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Appleton Fire Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon garage fire.

At about 2:30 p.m., firefighters noticed smoke coming from the area of Pierce Park. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakcrest Court.

Crews arrived to find a detached two-car garage on fire.

The Appleton Fire Department says nearby homes were being damaged by the heat.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and wet down the nearby homes to limit damage.

A woman was home at the time of the fire. A neighbor helped her out of her home.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were on scene for about three hours, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s