How Congress members from Wisconsin reacted to refugee order

WISCONSIN (WBAY) – President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting the immigration of refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been met with protests and with praise.

The order, issued Friday, indefinitely blocks Syrian refugees from entering the United States and suspends refugee admission for residents of the seven countries for 120 days.

Here’s how Wisconsin’s members of the Senate and House of Representatives have responded:

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Janesville)

House Speaker Paul Ryan has issued a statement in support of the president’s executive action on refugees:

“Our number one responsibility is to protect the homeland. We are a compassionate nation, and I support the refugee resettlement program, but it’s time to reevaluate and strengthen the visa vetting process. This is why we passed bipartisan legislation in the wake of the Paris attacks to pause the intake of refugees. President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country. “I also commend the president for taking action to rebuild our military. We need to close the readiness gap and ensure our troops have the tools necessary to complete their mission. A well-equipped fighting force is essential as we work to defeat ISIS and restore American leadership on the international stage.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)

Sen. Johnson has not released a public statement on the executive order. Action 2 News has reached out to the Republican, who is the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, for a statement.

An Associated Press reporter was told the senator was unavailable for comment Monday.

.@SenRonJohnson was traveling Monday and not immediately available to comment on @POTUS 7-country travel ban, spox says — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) January 30, 2017

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin)

Sen. Baldwin has spoken out against the travel ban, tweeting the following:

We need extreme vetting of @POTUS' Exec Orders before he signs. Travel ban will make ISIS stronger, weaken counterterrorism and cost lives. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 29, 2017

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-8th Congressional District)

The first-year congressman has not made a public statement on the president’s executive order. Action 2 News has reached out to his staff for comment.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-6th Congressional District)

Rep. Grothman has not made a public statement on the executive order. Action 2 News has reached out to his staff for comment.

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-7th Congressional District)

Congressman Duffy issued this statement to Action 2 News:

Radical Islamic terror groups like ISIS openly exploit the West’s refugee programs to incite or carry out acts of terrorism. We deserve to know who enters or leaves our country, as well as their intent. President Trump is fulfilling a campaign promise to re-evaluate our visa vetting process so that the American people are safe from terrorism.”

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-2nd Congressional District)

Rep. Pocan, a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, issued a statement with co-chairs Rep. Maul M. Grijalva (D-Arizona), and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota):

As Americans we are best when we hold our values close. We value the freedom to practice one’s religion without persecution, the freedom of self-determination, the freedom to build a good life for oneself and one’s family – these values are non-negotiable. But President Trump, and the Republicans who support him, are acting as if our shared beliefs, set forth in the Constitution, can be tossed aside. “We are stronger when our decisions reflect our shared values of inclusion and equality. We are safer when we unite against actual threats. Demonizing people in search of a better life only increases ill-will towards us around the world. Forcing local jurisdictions by presidential mandate to assist with civil immigration enforcement will break faith with immigrant communities only to sow fear and mistrust. Militarizing the southern border and making immigration detention mandatory will only waste exorbitant amounts of taxpayer money and ensure vulnerable people continue to live in fear. “Refugees, by definition, are those fleeing persecution – not persecutors themselves. Closing our borders to refugees fleeing devastation and war is morally indefensible. It’s cruel and it’s un-American. “Later this year, Congress will have an opportunity to block these discriminatory policies. The CPC hopes that colleagues on both sides of the aisle will join us using the power of the purse to stop these attacks on our fundamental values. “This isn’t just campaign rhetoric anymore. It’s policy. And it may endanger people’s lives.”

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-5th Congressional District)

Rep. Sensenbrenner issued this statement:

“After a town hall meeting, I was pressed to answer questions about whether the President’s immigration pause should apply to green card holders. I do not believe it is right to ban green card holders from entering the United States absent evidence of a threat, regardless of where they are from. I misspoke and I apologize for the confusion.. In terms of the pause itself, it’s important to emphasize that this isn’t about religious affiliation, it’s about national security and keeping Americans safe. This is a temporary ban so the government can ensure we have sufficient screening policies in place. While the majority of people seeking to enter the United States are peaceful, it only takes one individual to wreak havoc. I will never support a blanket ban on any religious group, but we have to do everything we can, consistent with our values as Americans, to protect the freedom and security of the American people.”

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-4th Congressional District)

Rep. Moore tweeted the following:

Raise your voices. Support what you believe to be right & just. Do not give up. Those in power must both hear & see your opposition. #Resist https://t.co/IuVjDXUlIA — Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) January 29, 2017

Democracy isnt the only thing in jeopardy. Our nation's conscience is at stake. Lives literally depend on us fighting these #ExecutiveOrders https://t.co/8Vj1SAf2E7 — Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) January 29, 2017

Rep. Ron Kind (D-3rd Congressional District)

Rep. Kind has not issued a public statement on the executive order. Action 2 News has reached out to his staff for a statement.