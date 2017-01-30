LINKS: Wisconsin By Your Side sexual assault kit resources

WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has announced the launch of “By Your Side”, a public awareness campaign to reach out to sexual assault survivors who had a rape kit done during a Sexual Assault Nurse Exam.

Rape survivors who had a SANE kit done and do not know if it was tested for DNA evidence can call 1-800-446-6564 or go to ByYourSideWI.org.

The goal is to test the DNA to see if it can help solve cold cases.

The state has partnered with the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault for By Your Side.

More resources: http://www.wcasa.org/