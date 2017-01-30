Local agencies who work with refugees respond to President Trump’s immigration order

Local groups who work with refugees say there’s a lot of uncertainty right now over what the executive order will mean and how it might effect their own efforts.

Some of those refugees were coming to Northeast Wisconsin from countries on the travel ban list.

The order, issued Friday, indefinitely blocks Syrian refugees from entering the United States and suspends refugee admission for residents of the seven countries for 120 days.

Those countries include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

At World Relief- Fox Valley, the status of about 230 refugees hoping to resettle before the end of this year will likely face delays.

This includes a few from the country of Syria– which is one of seven countries now facing a travel ban from President Trump’s executive order.

“Again, we’re not sure what the implications will be in the end. We know that, and have hope that maybe there will be some re-thinking and possibly re-aligning of what some of those decisions were,” said Tami McLaughlin, Director of World Relief-Fox Valley.

Other groups– like the Diocese of Green Bay, also work with refugees, and primarily focus on those who already have family members in Northeast Wisconsin hoping to be reunited.

Laurie Martinez, Supervisor of the Refugee Immigrant and Family Strengthening Services at Catholic Charities said, “We were planning to welcome a family, with a young child coming into the area. So, now it kind of puts everything on hold, and there’s a lot of questions as far as will this family arrive here.”

Already– refugees face a vetting process than can last 18 months, and up three years.

“We can sit back and we can try to think that it doesn’t have a human impact, that it’s merely a change in policy, and there is a human toll there,” said Ted Phernetton, Director of Catholic Charities.

The Diocese has assisted both Somali and Iraqi refugees in the past.

In a statement, the Bishop called upon Congress and the President to work together to repair the nation’s immigration system, but also said refugees should be treated with dignity.