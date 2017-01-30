Local Muslims react to shooting at mosque in Canada

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Local Islamic groups are keeping a close eye on the investigation in Canada, but they refuse to let the work of two individuals cause them to live in fear.

It’s business as usual at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Oshkosh, less than 24 hours after two suspects opened fire at a mosque in Quebec, Canada, killing several and injuring more.

It was disheartening to hear it this morning,” says Khurram Ahmad, President, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

But the acts of the two terrorists, as labeled by Canadian authorities, isn’t invoking fear among Muslims in Oshkosh. Instead, they remain vigilant, like many others, all the time.

Ahmad says, “You only need one bad element, whatever that may be. So, from that aspect, the best defense is always to be vigilant and that’s what we try to do.”

Part of that vigilance was the installation of some additional security features in the past year. Surveillance cameras catch every angle of the north eagle street property. And recently, a privacy fence was installed around the building. They’re common sense security measures that are taken at other places as well, due to the times we live in.

According to Ahmad, “You will see that we come for prayers five times a day, normal use of the facility without any concerns so it doesn’t stop us from doing anything or take lesser active role in using the facility”

And as the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community moves forward, it will live by the same principles as those around it.

Ahmad adds, “Love they neighbor and be, look for others that you want to for yourself.”