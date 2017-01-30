Local Somali community disagrees with travel ban but hopes for peace

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – One of the seven countries listed on the travel ban put in place by President Donald Trump is Somalia and it has a large community in the Green Bay area.

Refugees and immigrants who have come to Northeast Wisconsin seeking a better life think the executive order is a bad idea.

Action 2 News spoke to Hassan Abdi, the Imam of the Mosque in Green Bay. An Imam is a prayer leader. Abdi said he left Somalia seeking a better life.

“They say this is a land of opportunity and most of like my country, Somalia, there’s no functioning strong government that can handle peace,” said Abdi who is a member of the Islamic Society of Wisconsin.

Since the president’s travel ban on seven countries including his own, Abdi said he has friends and family stuck in Somalia, with green cards, unable to come back to the United States.

“We came here to seek shelter and refuge, and fleeing away from the threats we have in our own country and we came here to have a good life,” said Abdi

Abdi along with his fellow brothers, part of the Islamic Society of Wisconsin, said the ban on Muslim-majority nations is wrong.

“Most certainly we have to look at the safety of our country, but we have to have better protocols and engagements on how to do that and we have to try to expedite it as well because these people who are looking for asylum refugee status, they are living in dire circumstances,” said Hamayun Mian, a member of the Islamic Society of Wisconsin.

The group, speaking for the Somali community and others listed on the ban say they agree with non-violent demonstrations that have happened here and around the country.

“Write your congressmen if you feel that your rights are being violated, not just as Muslims but as groups in general because I think it is critical to having change happen,” said Mian.