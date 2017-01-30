New twist to an old scam: Whatever you do, don’t say “Yes”

The phone rings. There may be some static, some fumbling around, a caller who says they’re having trouble with their headset.

Then the voice on the other end of the line says, “Can you hear me?”

Whatever you do, don’t say “Yes.”

Hang up immediately.

The Better Business Bureau says a scam that’s been used on businesses in the past is now being used against individuals. Your voice could be recorded saying “yes” and edited to make it sound like you agreed to a major purchase.

For the past few days, more than half of the reports to the BBB Scam Tracker have been about this.

If you didn’t initiate a call, and the person on the other end starts asking yes or no questions, hang up. People reporting the scam say the calls are about vacations, cruises, warranties, or other big ticket items.

So far no one has reported losing any money, but it’s unclear how the scams play out over time or whether the recording will be used later.

The Better Business Bureau suggests if you did receive a call like this, and you did answer yes, keep track of your credit card bills and bank statements. Also keep track of your phone bills, since the recording of your voice could be used to authorize purchases on your phone account.

In the past, this scam was used to trick businesses into paying for directory ads or office supplies they didn’t intend to order.

The BBB further offers this advice:

Use Caller ID. Don’t answer calls from numbers you’re not familiar with. If it’s important, they’ll leave a message.

Scammers change their tactics, so be alert for other questions designed to illicit a simple “yes.”

Write down the number and report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

Get on the Do Not Call Registry at DoNotCall.gov. Scammers ignore the Do Not Call list, but it could reduce telemarketing calls, making it easier to notice the ones that may be fraudulent.