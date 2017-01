OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh Police have released photos of a person of interest in a Dec. 11 battery investigation.

The department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photos:

Police say the battery happened in the 400 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

A 20-year-old man was assaulted.

If you have any information, call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5726.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stopper at (920) 231-8477 or text IGOTYA and your tip to 274637.