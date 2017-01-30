REPORTS: President Trump planning to deliver economic address in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) – President Donald Trump is planning a trip to Milwaukee this week, according to several media reports.

CNN reports the president will be in Milwaukee to deliver an economic address about manufacturing this Thursday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the president’s staff has been scouting possible locations–including State Fair Park and the Harley-Davidson Museum.

There has been no official announcement from the president’s staff. Action 2 News will update this story when it becomes official.

President Trump is kicking off his second week in office defending an executive order restricting immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries–Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

The order indefinitely bans processing refugees from Syria, and suspends processing for 120 days for the other six countries.

The president has denied that it is a “Muslim Ban”–a phrase used on social media and during widespread protests over the weekend. Instead, he calls it “extreme vetting.”

The order, which was issued on Friday, caused confusion over the weekend. Some travelers were detained at airports, including those with green cards–who have permanent residence in the United States.

The administration later announced the order would not apply to green card holders.

President Trump claims his executive order is similar to what President Barack Obama did in 2011, when the State Department stopped processing refugees from Iraq for six months over terror concerns.

“This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days,” reads a statement from the president.

On Monday morning, the president said on Twitter that Delta computer outages were responsible for problems at the airports. He also blamed protesters and “the tears of Senator [Chuck] Schumer.”

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

President Trump’s executive action on refugees has been criticized by both parties, including Republican Sen. John McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

They issued a statement saying:

“Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism. At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat ISIL. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight our common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred. This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.”

Also this week, the President is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee. The president tweeted that the announcement was likely to come on Thursday. However, the Associated Press cites a White House source that says it could happen as early as Monday.