Republicans try again with “Right to Try” bill for terminally ill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican state lawmakers are introducing a bill that would allow terminally ill patients in Wisconsin to try potentially life-saving drug still under federal review.

Reps. Pat Snyder and Joel Kleefisch say 33 other states already have “Right to Try” laws that allows terminally ill patients to try drugs still under investigation by the Federal Drug Administration.

Kleefisch said in a news release Monday that a Texas doctor has saved 78 lives with the measure and that terminally ill patients “deserve every chance at living.”

A bipartisan companion bill in the Senate is expected to be introduced by Republican Sen. Terry Moulton and Democratic Sen. Fred Risser.

A similar bill introduced last session did not pass.