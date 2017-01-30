State’s top ranked teams meet in FVA conference showdown

The boy’s state basketball tournament doesn’t roll around until mid-March, but Tuesday’s FVA battle of the state’s top ranked teams may be a sneak preview.

“If kids can get to play in these kinds of games it’s special. Not every kid gets to so that’s number one. Number 2 it’s a very significant game for trying to fight for the conference which is one of our goals so we’re looking forward to it,” said Kimberly head coach Lucky Wurtz.

Tyrese Haliburton, senior at Oshkosh North added, “We’ve been wanting to play these guys, they’ve been wanting to play us. It’ll be fun tomorrow. The atmosphere and just competing against great people.”

The undefeated Spartans, who shoot 50 percent from the field and 44 percent from the three point line will meet a team that has the same scoring power; the second-ranked Kimberly Papermakers.

“Well we gotta deal with their size. They’re probably the biggest team we will have faced all year. And we gotta be able to rebound with them. If we can’t rebound with them we’re in trouble,” said Oshkosh North head coach Frank Schade.

The Papermakers may have the size advantage but there is also no denying the Spartans talent level.

“They’re 5 college players. That could be potential, couple Division 1, some Division 2 and Division 3 sprinkled in there. Anytime you get that, it’s one of the better teams I’ve seen in high school,” said Wurtz.

Mother Nature has delayed this FVA conference showdown twice before, but Tuesday, weather permitting both teams will hit hte floor at Kimberly high school both trying to give the other, their first loss of the season.

“We’ve been through it so it wouldn’t be a surprise to us but it is snowing out there right now but we’re just praying it happens, said Kimberly senior Will Chevalier.

Haliburton added, “I was bummed the first time but I was like, ok.. Wait a couple more weeks. Second time again, so it’s gonna be really fun the atmosphere should be crazy.”