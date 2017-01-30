Top 2 boy’s hoops teams set to play Tuesday, finally

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) — The top 2 teams in the state, #1 Oshkosh North (14-0, 10-0) and #2 Kimberly (13-0, 9-0) are set to finally play Tuesday after being postponed twice this season. The two teams were supposed to play December 16th, that was postponed due to weather and then rescheduled game on January 10th was also postponed.

“If kids can get to play in these kinds of games its special. Not every kid gets to so that’s number one,” Kimberly Head Coach Lucky Wurtz said. “Number two it’s a very significant game for trying to fight for the conference which is one of our goals so we’re looking forward to it.”

Oshkosh North comes into Tuesday’s matchup off a 15-point win against Fond du Lac last Friday. “We’ve been wanting to play these guys, they’ve been wanting to play us. It’ll be fun tomorrow,” Oshkosh North Junior guard Tyrese Haliburton said. “The atmosphere and just competing against great people.”

While the Papermakers beat Appleton West by 43 points on Jan. 27. “The better that the people we play against are the more fun it is actually,” Kimberly senior forward Will Chevalier said. “The competitiveness almost rises above anything else so it should be amazing.”

Oshkosh North is shooting 50 percent from the field and 44 percent from the 3-point line on the season while also touting highly recruited 6’5″ senior guard Philip Flory and 6’5 junior guard Haliburton. “They’re 5 college players,” Wurtz said. “That could be potential, couple division 1, some division 2 and division 3 sprinkled in there. Anytime you get that, it’s one of the better teams I’ve seen in high school what they bring.”

If this game gets postponed, the makeup game from earlier this season is Tuesday, February 21.

“We’ve been through it so it wouldn’t be a surprise to us but it is snowing out there right now but we’re just praying it happens,” Chevalier said.

“I was bummed the first time but I was like, OK… Wait a couple more weeks,” Haliburton said. “Second time again, so its gonna be really fun the atmosphere should be crazy.”