Two rescued after truck breaks through Lake Winneconne

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Two people were rescued after a truck broke through the ice on Lake Winneconne late Sunday.

At about 11:30 p.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a person stuck in the truck, which was partially submerged.

Another passenger was on the roof of the truck.

The Winneconne-Poygan and Boom Bay Fire Departments responded with boats and were able to rescue a man and woman, and safely get them to a boat landing.

The man and woman were evaluated by a Fremont ambulance crew. The woman was transported to a Neenah hospital for treatment for a bump on her head.

The incident remains under investigation.

No names were released.

