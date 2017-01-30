Wisconsin AG to discuss sexual assault kit initiative in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault will be in Green Bay Monday to discuss the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

They’ll also launch “By Your Side”, a public awareness campaign to reach out to sexual assault survivors who had a kit done during a Sexual Assault Nurse Exam.

As Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen reported last week, Green Bay Police are hopeful some of the hundreds of pieces of evidence they have awaiting DNA testing will help solve cases in other parts of the state.

In all, there are about 350 Sexual Assault Nurse Exam, or SANE kits, containing DNA evidence from sexual assaults in Green Bay from the early 2000s to 2011 sitting at the department.

“In 2011, some laws changed and practices changed, and the way we investigate sexual assaults now, and the technology advances. Back then we didn’t have that technology, so we didn’t send a lot of things in,” explained Lt. Jeff Brester.

He says those cases were closed, and often the evidence didn’t need to be tested if the suspect and victim knew each other and had both been identified.

As part of the “By Your Side” initiative, the Department of Justice wants all that evidence, whether it’s been identified or not, to see if there’s a hit on unsolved cases.

Schimel, WCASA executive director Pennie Meyers, and survivor Lisa Penterman will be at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the initiative.