Wisconsin girl’s basketball Associated Press prep poll (Jan. 30, 2017)

Here is the Associated Press Wisconsin girl’s prep basketball poll for the week of January 30, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters. The WIAA girl’s state tournament is March 9 though 11 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Division 1
(School, record, points, last week ranking)
1. Appleton North (10) 17-0 127 1
2. Milwaukee King (2) 18-0 101 2
3. Mukwonago 16-1 90 5
4. De Pere 15-2 80 6
5. Germantown 15-2 72 7
6. Arrowhead 14-3 51 4
7. Middleton 14-2 50 3
8. Sun Prairie 13-3 40 10
9. Hudson 13-2 32 9
10. Bay Port 13-4 12 8
Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 3, Madison East 2.

Division 2
1. Beaver Dam (12) 16-0 120 1
2. West De Pere 14-0 107 2
3. New Berlin West 16-1 98 3
4. Monroe 14-2 82 4
5. Pewaukee 14-3 66 6
6. Plymouth 13-2 54 7
7. Waunakee 14-2 48 8
8. Stoughton 13-3 34 5
9. Hortonville 10-3 31 9
10. Onalaska 12-4 11 NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Union Grove 8, Mount Horeb 1.

Division 3
1. Whitewater (9) 14-1 117 1
2. Martin Luther (1) 15-1 104 2
3. Edgewood (2) 12-3 88 3
4. Richland Center 14-1 82 4
5. Freedom 14-2 69 T5
6. Wrightstown 13-2 65 T5
7. Valders 14-2 51 8
8. Kewaunee 13-3 35 7
9. Amherst 13-1 12 NR
(tie)Bloomer 13-3 12 9
Others receiving votes: Waupun 5, Hayward 5, West Salem 4, Southern Door 4, Marshall 4, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 3.

Division 4
1. Aquinas (9) 15-0 116 1
2. Laconia (1) 18-0 102 T2
3. Lourdes Academy (2) 13-1 97 T2
4. Wisconsin Heights 15-0 86 4
5. Melrose-Mindoro 15-0 71 5
6. Howards Grove 15-1 59 6
7. Neillsville 13-1 49 7
8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14-0 37 9
9. Mineral Point 13-3 18 NR
10. Marathon 13-3 14 8
Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Ozaukee 4, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3.

Division 5
1. Clayton (12) 15-0 120 1
2. Black Hawk 15-0 108 3
3. McDonell Central 13-2 86 2
4. Flambeau 14-1 80 5
5. Tri-County 15-0 68 7
6. Bangor 13-3 65 4
7. Shullsburg 12-3 44 8
8. Loyal 14-3 25 9
9. Riverdale 12-3 23 6
(tie)Newman Catholic 12-4 23 10
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 7, Rio 5, Seneca 3, Living Word Lutheran 3.

