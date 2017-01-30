Wisconsin girl’s basketball Associated Press prep poll (Jan. 30, 2017)

Here is the Associated Press Wisconsin girl’s prep basketball poll for the week of January 30, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters. The WIAA girl’s state tournament is March 9 though 11 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Division 1

(School, record, points, last week ranking)

1. Appleton North (10) 17-0 127 1

2. Milwaukee King (2) 18-0 101 2

3. Mukwonago 16-1 90 5

4. De Pere 15-2 80 6

5. Germantown 15-2 72 7

6. Arrowhead 14-3 51 4

7. Middleton 14-2 50 3

8. Sun Prairie 13-3 40 10

9. Hudson 13-2 32 9

10. Bay Port 13-4 12 8

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 3, Madison East 2.

Division 2

1. Beaver Dam (12) 16-0 120 1

2. West De Pere 14-0 107 2

3. New Berlin West 16-1 98 3

4. Monroe 14-2 82 4

5. Pewaukee 14-3 66 6

6. Plymouth 13-2 54 7

7. Waunakee 14-2 48 8

8. Stoughton 13-3 34 5

9. Hortonville 10-3 31 9

10. Onalaska 12-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Union Grove 8, Mount Horeb 1.

Division 3

1. Whitewater (9) 14-1 117 1

2. Martin Luther (1) 15-1 104 2

3. Edgewood (2) 12-3 88 3

4. Richland Center 14-1 82 4

5. Freedom 14-2 69 T5

6. Wrightstown 13-2 65 T5

7. Valders 14-2 51 8

8. Kewaunee 13-3 35 7

9. Amherst 13-1 12 NR

(tie)Bloomer 13-3 12 9

Others receiving votes: Waupun 5, Hayward 5, West Salem 4, Southern Door 4, Marshall 4, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 3.

Division 4

1. Aquinas (9) 15-0 116 1

2. Laconia (1) 18-0 102 T2

3. Lourdes Academy (2) 13-1 97 T2

4. Wisconsin Heights 15-0 86 4

5. Melrose-Mindoro 15-0 71 5

6. Howards Grove 15-1 59 6

7. Neillsville 13-1 49 7

8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14-0 37 9

9. Mineral Point 13-3 18 NR

10. Marathon 13-3 14 8

Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Ozaukee 4, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3.

Division 5

1. Clayton (12) 15-0 120 1

2. Black Hawk 15-0 108 3

3. McDonell Central 13-2 86 2

4. Flambeau 14-1 80 5

5. Tri-County 15-0 68 7

6. Bangor 13-3 65 4

7. Shullsburg 12-3 44 8

8. Loyal 14-3 25 9

9. Riverdale 12-3 23 6

(tie)Newman Catholic 12-4 23 10

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 7, Rio 5, Seneca 3, Living Word Lutheran 3.