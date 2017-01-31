Lambeau Field will play host to some American heroes next week.

After 38 missions, transporting more than 3,500 veterans to Washington D.C., Old Glory Honor Flight is set to kick off its 8th year in style.

“There’s an aura about Lambeau Field, especially in Northeast Wisconsin, it’s legendary.” says Drew MacDonald, Old Glory Honor Flight President.

A week from Friday, Lambeau Field will host “An Evening to Remember,” Old Glory Honor Flight’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The community is invited to join veterans from all eras, including a survivor of Pearl Harbor and D-Day.

“Short of going on a flight and participating in that way, being able to come out, share the night with some veterans, show support for the organization, obviously it’s a fundraising event for us so that is important because we can’t take any of these flights without the appropriate funding, so it’s a fundraising event, but it’s another way of engaging the community in the process,” says MacDonald.

At a cost of $75,000 per mission, MacDonald says Old Glory is beyond grateful for the community support.

Donations are what allow the veterans to see their memorials, and there are hundreds on the waiting list.

“After 38 flights one of our biggest battles is the idea that this is old, this isn’t new news anymore, but every vet that steps foot on that airplane and goes to Washington DC, it is the one and only time they’ve ever been there, so it’s new to them and until every vet in Northeast Wisconsin gets that opportunity to take that tour of honor, we’re going to keep pushing ahead,” says MacDonald.

For more information on “An Evening to Remember” at Lambeau Field, visit http://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/