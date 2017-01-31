Books to the Rescue! comforts children in crisis

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Local organizations have joined a program to help children in crisis.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Golden House, and Brown County Child Protective Services are partners in “Books to the Rescue!” The program has delivered 11 bins of books and items for children of all ages.

Officers and social workers use the books to help comfort a child involved in an accident or another crisis situation.

Books to the Rescue! relies on community donations.

Click here to learn about the program and how to donate.

 

 

