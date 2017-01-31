Brown County residents encouraged to sign up for “Code Red” alerts

By Published:

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) –   Brown County Emergency Management is encouraging people who live and work in the county to sign up for notifications to stay informed during local emergencies.

They’re using the Code Red website and app to send emergency notifications by phone, email, text and social media.

Emergency officials can tell people about:

  • Utility outages
  • Fires
  • Missing children
  • Water main breaks
  • Flooding
  • Boil water notices
  • Chemical spills
  • Evacuation notices
  • Crime alerts
  • and other emergency situations

There’s no cost to sign up. Register online at https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFB7CC4C6C0A

The Code Red notification system has been used by Kewaunee County since 2009. Since then, other local counties and municipal governments have joined in using the system.

 

