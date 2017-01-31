Cemetery crosses vandalized in Berlin, Wis.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Berlin Police are investigating vandalism at a cemetery on the city’s west side.

Police say it happened sometime between Jan. 20-22, 2017 at St. Michael’s Cemetery, 800 block of Broadway St.

Investigators say a suspect or suspects vandalized cross symbols, causing “substantial damage.”

The crosses will need to be repaired or replaced.

Berlin Police would like anyone with information on the vandalism to contact Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-GET-THEM (1-800-438-8436); text GETTHEM and the tip to 847411; or email getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us.

 

 

