Committee to finalize CWD recommendations

The Associated Press Published:
deer
File

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – An advisory committee is getting ready to finalize its recommendations for revisions to Wisconsin’s long-term chronic wasting disease program.

The Department of Natural Resources adopted a 15-year plan in 2010. The plan calls for a review following the 2015 hunting season. The DNR, state agriculture officials and the Conservation Congress set up a committee to assess the plan that includes representatives from the deer farm industry, Whitetails Unlimited and veterinarians.

The committee’s preliminary recommendations include educating hunters about the risk of moving carcasses, enhancing deer farm fencing, evaluating the disease’s economic impact and targeted culling of the herd.

The committee is set to vote on the recommendations Wednesday in Madison. The DNR is expected to present final recommendations to the agency’s board in March.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s