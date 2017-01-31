Committee to finalize CWD recommendations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – An advisory committee is getting ready to finalize its recommendations for revisions to Wisconsin’s long-term chronic wasting disease program.

The Department of Natural Resources adopted a 15-year plan in 2010. The plan calls for a review following the 2015 hunting season. The DNR, state agriculture officials and the Conservation Congress set up a committee to assess the plan that includes representatives from the deer farm industry, Whitetails Unlimited and veterinarians.

The committee’s preliminary recommendations include educating hunters about the risk of moving carcasses, enhancing deer farm fencing, evaluating the disease’s economic impact and targeted culling of the herd.

The committee is set to vote on the recommendations Wednesday in Madison. The DNR is expected to present final recommendations to the agency’s board in March.

