Coyote sighting in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – It was an unusual sight for an Appleton couple. A coyote found its way from the wild into their backyard in the city. But police say the sighting isn’t that rare.

Cinny Reff happened to look outside her kitchen window Monday and at first didn’t believe what she saw, so she summoned her husband over to see it, too.

According to Reff, she told him, “‘Come here, it’s either a wolf or a dog,’ and he said, ‘No, I think it’s a wolf,’ so then I started believing that I wasn’t going crazy.”

But it wasn’t a wolf. Instead, Reff snapped a picture of what has now been identified as a coyote, which just sat in her backyard for five or ten minutes before finally taking off.

“We’ve had turkeys. We’ve had partridge. We’ve had deer,” says Reff. “But this, we’ve never had a coyote so this is a first.”

While the coyote was an unusual sight for the Reffs to see, it’s not unheard of. Back in 2015, people living in Neenah were seeing coyotes in various parts of the city. Then and now, officials say there really isn’t anything to worry about if you do see a coyote in your community.

“If they get into town and they’re in yards, that kind of thing, they’re probably more scared than you are,” says Sgt. Dave Lund with the Appleton Police Department. “They’re probably more apt to want to get back to the river, back to the wooded area than to be in somebody’s yard.”

Reff did the right thing by not approaching the animal, something Appleton Police made a note of in its Facebook post about the sighting.

Police say only if the animal is acting strangely should you give them them a call. Otherwise, they encourage you to just enjoy nature.

Lund adds, “Take it as that rare opportunity that you get to see that in town. Grab a picture, that’s cool. But other than that, just let it go. It will find its way out of there.”