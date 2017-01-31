Developer for Hotel Northland no longer needs loan from city

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Renovations inside Hotel Northland in Green Bay were back on the agenda on Tuesday at a special meeting with the Redevelopment Authority.

The developer says it no longer needs a loan of $500,000, but the finished project may not be exactly what was originally planned.

After a senior lender backed out of the project, developers scrambled to find a new lender for what’s left to finish the renovations.

“They didn’t need the loan until they secured the lender regardless, so my conversations that I had throughout the week with the developer, my discussion with them was, kick the loan on the side right now,” said Alderman Joe Moore, a member of the Redevelopment Authority.

Going into the RDA meeting, city leaders were going to reconsider approval for the loan, but with a new lender things changed.

“The discussion was, can you come back and tell us exactly what you need and exactly where the money is going? And they were fully agreeable to that, and throughout the week they were like, you know, we are getting these assessments back and I am not so sure that we are going to need it,” said Moore.

Moore said, simply put, parts of the project have been cut back.

“I have heard that the spa isn’t going to be as expansive as it was. The restaurants, instead of having two separate kitchens, they’re going to have a larger, combined kitchen. I think they’ve done a few things within the project to keep the project down as best they can and still keep the functionality where it’s supposed to be,” said Moore.

Moore said in his discussions he’s learned there is a new senior lender involved, but it’s not certain what bank came forward to help finish it. He said the city is confident it will get done.

“The project is so far along now, I think it’s, like I said, it’s the city’s responsibility to make sure that this project continues to move forward and gets done, at the same time without violating public trust,” said Moore.