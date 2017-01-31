Hortonville chief’s attorney makes plea for his return to duty

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) – An attorney for Hortonville Police Chief Michael Sullivan says his client is a victim of an attempt to destroy his reputation.

Chief Sullivan has been accused by the Village Board of violating employee rights, making discriminatory comments against women and minorities, and not being truthful during an internal investigation. He’s been on paid administrative leave since October.

Village Board President Traci Martens called for Sullivan to dismissed from his duties as Hortonville Police Chief. Sullivan, who has been chief for 14 years, has denied that he committed misconduct.

On Dec. 21-22, the Hortonville Police Commission held public evidentiary hearings on the allegations against Sullivan.

Counsel for the Village Board and for Chief Sullivan were asked to file closing arguments.

Last week, Attorney Greg Gill issued a closing argument on behalf of the police chief, saying proceedings lacked due process and fairness toward his client.

Prior to formally notifying the Chief of any formal charges, the Village’s attorney approached Chief Sullivan and said regardless of the outcome of an investigation into allegations of misconduct, regardless of his innocence, he would never survive it. (“Even if you’re right on everything you can’t come back from this. You resign right now nobody will know what is in your file. How long do you think it will take for you to find another job?”) He suggested strongly that the Chief resign rather than to face what arguably was an inevitable result regardless of the merits.” – Closing Argument on behalf of Chief Sullivan

Gill’s argument calls for Sullivan to be returned to duty. The argument states Sullivan is “confident he can lead his department.”

The Chief testified that he is not perfect. And we all know that there has been only one perfect being. The Chief has been unfairly humiliated and treated as if he were a criminal by certain elements of the Village administration. It is now time to mitigate the horrible wrongs he has been subjected to. He should be restored to duty immediately,” reads the closing argument.

Earlier this month, counsel for Martens filed a closing argument urging Sullivan’s termination.

Hortonville is at a cross roads. Many officers within the Department verified the complaints against the Chief. All are now targets. All know that if the Chief retums, they must go. Hortonville now must decide if it will continue with a Police State or if it wants a Police Department. Chief Sullivan’s conduct leaves no alternative but to result in termination. That really is not a decision that the Commission is making – it is a decision Chief Sullivan made himself based upon his conduct.” – Village counsel James Macy.

The argument claims that Sullivan tells his employees, “This is Rome and I am Caesar.”

Evidence shows that if anyone challenged Chief Sullivan, they would pay. Hortonville has deteriorated to the point that employees, citizens and even elected officials have become afraid to raise any concems or they will pay. Employees are threatened with termination. Clerk Treasurers are threatened with criminal complaints. Perceived witnesses are served papers by process servers of potential litigation. The Village Administrator becomes “one vote away from being terminated”. Village Board Presidents, perceived as being complainants, are publicly insulted and personally threatened even though they were not the original complainant. The Chief shows up at your house or calls you over to his if he perceives you as not being loyal to him.” – Village counsel James Macy.

Hortonville’s Police and Fire Commission will meet next week to discuss Sullivan’s future with the department.

DOCUMENTS

Closing Argument on Behalf of Chief Sullivan (opens PDF file)

Closing Argument on Behalf of Village Board (opens PDF file)