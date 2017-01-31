High school sports: Battle of state’s top unbeatens and other Jan. 31 highlights

BOY’S BASKETBALL
Abbotsford 63, Chequamegon 42
Adams-Friendship 58, River Valley 50
Amery 66, Spooner 35
Antigo 77, Northland Pines 42
Appleton West 56, Appleton East 51
Aquinas 53, Tomah 47
Arrowhead 84, Waukesha West 52
Auburndale 56, Stanley-Boyd 44
Augusta 67, Pepin/Alma 57
Baraboo 52, Randolph 45
Barneveld 58, Albany 19
Bay Port 92, Manitowoc Lincoln 57
Beaver Dam 72, West Bend West 38
Belleville 74, Marshall 64
Benton 59, River Ridge 49
Black Hawk 53, Juda 38
Brillion 62, Kewaunee 48
Brookfield Central 73, West Allis Central 62
Burlington 52, Badger 40
Cameron 61, Osceola 19
Catholic Memorial 70, Waukesha South 57
Cedarburg 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 53
Cochrane-Fountain City 74, Blair-Taylor 52
Darlington 87, Riverdale 30
Dominican 77, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Drummond 47, Ironwood, Mich. 43
East Troy 89, Big Foot 36
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 67, Whitehall 57
Eau Claire North 61, Hudson 37
Elk Mound 48, Colfax 39
Ellsworth 60, Baldwin-Woodville 46
Evansville 90, Clinton 48
Fond du Lac 66, Hortonville 45
Franklin 75, Racine Horlick 71
Freedom 84, Marinette 63
Germantown 69, Homestead 62
Grantsburg 55, Frederic 44
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 67, Sevastopol 52
Greendale 70, Cudahy 42
Hamilton 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 57
Hilbert 58, Howards Grove 52
Ithaca 49, North Crawford 42
Janesville Craig 80, Mount Horeb 55
Jefferson 69, Palmyra-Eagle 46
Kaukauna 84, Appleton North 67
Kettle Moraine 63, Waukesha North 50
Kickapoo 51, Weston 30
Kiel 66, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 56
La Crosse Central 85, Holmen 56
La Crosse Logan 56, Sparta 51
Ladysmith 82, Fall Creek 73
Lake Mills 80, Columbus 54
Laona-Wabeno 80, Wausaukee 36
Lodi 36, Lakeside Lutheran 32
Martin Luther 66, Racine St. Catherine’s 56
McFarland 68, Parkview 29
Medford Area 82, Tomahawk 51
Melrose-Mindoro 84, Gilmanton 42
Menomonee Falls 74, Brookfield East 70
Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 79, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 58
Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 67, Milwaukee Carmen 62
Milwaukee Golda Meir 87, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 75
Milwaukee Hamilton 79, Milwaukee South 68
Milwaukee Riverside University 77, Milwaukee King 44
Muskego 62, Mukwonago 55
Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 53
New Berlin Eisenhower 81, Greenfield 42
New Berlin West 82, Shorewood 72
New Glarus 69, Waterloo 31
New London 54, Green Bay West 46
Notre Dame 75, Green Bay Preble 47
Oconomowoc 70, Hartford Union 33
Oshkosh North 68, Kimberly 56
Pacelli 74, Bonduel 51
Pecatonica 70, Monticello 39
Pewaukee 71, South Milwaukee 39
Pius XI Catholic 54, Whitnall 48
Platteville 70, Cuba City 44
Portage 60, Wisconsin Dells 54
Potosi 65, Cassville 53
Prairie du Chien 65, Decorah, Iowa 49
Prentice 77, Newman Catholic 57
Racine Lutheran 84, Saint Thomas More 65
Racine Park 83, Wilmot Union 70
Rhinelander 57, Mosinee 41
Rib Lake 57, Flambeau 47
Richland Center 62, Iowa-Grant 56
Ripon 71, Plymouth 48
River Falls 56, Menomonie 44
Roncalli 86, Southern Door 70
Saint Lawrence Seminary 47, Central Wisconsin Christian 31
Salam School 81, SWCHA 69
Seneca 75, De Soto 32
Sheboygan Area Luth. 60, Reedsville 48
Sheboygan County Christian 64, Oostburg 47
Shiocton 93, Manawa 44
Shullsburg 75, Belmont 27
Spring Valley 56, Mondovi 37
St. Mary Catholic 75, Cedar Grove-Belgium 62
St. Marys Springs 69, New Holstein 67
Stevens Point 81, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50
Stoughton 92, Elkhorn Area 56
Sun Prairie 83, Janesville Parker 49
The Prairie School 74, Catholic Central 48
Thorp 63, Osseo-Fairchild 32
Unity 50, Somerset 38
Viroqua 58, Mauston 39
Watersmeet, Mich. 85, Three Lakes 41
Watertown Luther Prep 70, Poynette 44
Waunakee 73, Madison La Follette 71
Waupun 59, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51
Wausau West 60, D.C. Everest 49
Wauwatosa East 55, Marquette University 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 83, La Farge 66
Wayland Academy 76, Montello 65
Webster 67, Birchwood 40
West Bend East 51, Slinger 46
Whitefish Bay 84, Port Washington 60
Wild Rose 49, Menominee Indian 33
Wisconsin Heights 73, Cambridge 62
GIRL’S BASKETBALL
Abbotsford 72, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 50
Almond-Bancroft 59, Rosholt 48
Amherst 40, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 33
Aquinas 58, Onalaska 48
Arrowhead 51, Waukesha West 37
Ashwaubenon 51, Pulaski 49
Bangor 49, Cashton 36
Baraboo 59, DeForest 52
Birchwood 61, Webster 51, OT
Black River Falls 45, Viroqua 29
Brillion 55, Sheboygan Falls 54
Brookfield East 52, Menomonee Falls 47
Bruce 75, New Auburn 32
Burlington 48, Waterford 45
Campbellsport 53, Laconia 49
Catholic Memorial 64, Waukesha South 59
Cedar Grove-Belgium 60, Kohler 54
Cedarburg 75, Milwaukee Lutheran 44
Chippewa Falls 47, Rice Lake 42
Clayton 54, Cameron 37
Clintonville 65, Freedom 34
Columbus Catholic 53, Gilman 52, OT
Crivitz 48, Suring 44
D.C. Everest 72, Wausau West 65
Divine Savior 55, Wauwatosa East 43
Dodgeville 57, Evansville 53
Dominican 80, Shoreland Lutheran 61
Eastbrook Academy 77, Milwaukee Early View 37
Edgewood 75, Monona Grove 45
Germantown 69, Homestead 62
Grafton 61, Nicolet 32
Grantsburg 68, Frederic 30
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 51, Sturgeon Bay 34
Green Bay Southwest 67, Sheboygan South 35
Hamilton 75, West Allis Nathan Hale 67, 2OT
Hayward 65, Ashland 15
Heritage Christian 37, University School of Milwaukee 36
Hillsboro 53, Brookwood 46
Kenosha Christian Life 52, Hope Christian 51
Kettle Moraine 59, Waukesha North 23
Kewaunee 83, Sevastopol 26
Kickapoo 50, North Crawford 22
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Saint Francis 7
Lourdes Academy 69, Markesan 37
Marshfield 62, Merrill 52
Martin Luther 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 29
McDonell Central 55, Altoona 43
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Independence 38
Menomonie 65, River Falls 46
Messmer 44, Milwaukee Riverside University 0
Milton 45, Fort Atkinson 41
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 57, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47
Milwaukee Carmen 45, Milwaukee South 42
Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee Marshall 25
Milwaukee Madison 73, Obama SCTE 18
Milwaukee North 60, Milwaukee Pulaski 48
Mondovi 24, Boyceville 22
Mount Horeb 64, Oregon 60
Mukwonago 57, Muskego 46
Necedah 62, New Lisbon 41
Neillsville 51, Colby 37
Nekoosa 38, Adams-Friendship 36, OT
New Berlin West 63, Shorewood 38
New London 53, Xavier 48
Northland Pines 80, Phillips 51
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Thorp 21
Owen-Withee 69, Augusta 37
Pardeeville 68, Cambria-Friesland 19
Pepin/Alma 48, Whitehall 31
Peshtigo 56, Gillett 45
Pewaukee 63, South Milwaukee 31
Pius XI Catholic 56, Whitnall 48
Portage 51, Sauk Prairie 48
Poynette 59, Lodi 34
Prairie Farm 48, Luck 27
Racine Lutheran 46, Saint Thomas More 40
Rio 60, Johnson Creek 18
River Valley 47, Fennimore 33
Riverdale 77, Darlington 71
Royall 51, Wonewoc-Center 18
Seymour 65, Green Bay East 30
Southern Door 48, Algoma 29
Sparta 51, La Crosse Logan 47
Stoughton 52, Monroe 50
Three Lakes 70, Laona-Wabeno 35
Tri-County 75, Gresham Community 40
Union Grove 71, Delavan-Darien 52
Unity 57, Lac Courte Oreilles 14
Virginia, Minn. 47, Superior 43
Waunakee 39, Reedsburg Area 34
Wausaukee 67, Lena 46
Wauwatosa West 80, Brown Deer 38
West De Pere 50, Menasha 18
West Salem 73, Luther 43
Westby 75, Arcadia 48
Whitefish Bay 49, Port Washington 41
Wild Rose 69, Menominee Indian 35
Williams Bay 60, Madison Country Day 21Wilmot Union 66, Elkhorn Area 32
Winneconne 65, Ripon 51
Wrightstown 59, Denmark 28
BOY’S HOCKEY
Arrowhead 5, KM/Mukwonago 1
D.C. Everest 5, Lakeland 2
East Merrill 4, Pacelli 0
Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 0
Eau Claire North 5, Rice Lake 3
Fond du Lac Springs 2, Waupun 1
Fox Cities 5, Beaver Dam 1
Hudson 6, Menomonie 0
Janesville 4, Verona Area 3, OT
La Crosse 9, Sparta/Mauston 0
Marshfield 9, Chequamegon/Phillips 1
Neenah/Hortonville 4, Fond du Lac 0
North Shore, Minn. 6, Ashland 2
Northwest Icemen 3, Amery 2, OT
Onalaska 9, Avalanche 2
Rhinelander/Three Lakes 5, Tomahawk 3
Stoughton 5, Edgewood 4
Wausau West 5, Antigo 0
GIRL’S HOCKEY
Point-Rapids 6, Chippewa Falls 1
Sun Prairie 4, Rock County 1
Western Wisconsin 8, WSFLG Blizzard 0