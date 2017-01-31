High school sports: Battle of state’s top unbeatens and other Jan. 31 highlights

Oshkosh North at Kimberly, Jan. 31, 2017
BOY’S BASKETBALL

Abbotsford 63, Chequamegon 42

Adams-Friendship 58, River Valley 50

Amery 66, Spooner 35

Antigo 77, Northland Pines 42

Appleton West 56, Appleton East 51

Aquinas 53, Tomah 47

Arrowhead 84, Waukesha West 52

Auburndale 56, Stanley-Boyd 44

Augusta 67, Pepin/Alma 57

Baraboo 52, Randolph 45

Barneveld 58, Albany 19

Bay Port 92, Manitowoc Lincoln 57

Beaver Dam 72, West Bend West 38

Belleville 74, Marshall 64

Benton 59, River Ridge 49

Black Hawk 53, Juda 38

Brillion 62, Kewaunee 48

Brookfield Central 73, West Allis Central 62

Burlington 52, Badger 40

Cameron 61, Osceola 19

Catholic Memorial 70, Waukesha South 57

Cedarburg 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 53

Cochrane-Fountain City 74, Blair-Taylor 52

Darlington 87, Riverdale 30

Dominican 77, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Drummond 47, Ironwood, Mich. 43

East Troy 89, Big Foot 36

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 67, Whitehall 57

Eau Claire North 61, Hudson 37

Elk Mound 48, Colfax 39

Ellsworth 60, Baldwin-Woodville 46

Evansville 90, Clinton 48

Fond du Lac 66, Hortonville 45

Franklin 75, Racine Horlick 71

Freedom 84, Marinette 63

Germantown 69, Homestead 62

Grantsburg 55, Frederic 44

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 67, Sevastopol 52

Greendale 70, Cudahy 42

Hamilton 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 57

Hilbert 58, Howards Grove 52

Ithaca 49, North Crawford 42

Janesville Craig 80, Mount Horeb 55

Jefferson 69, Palmyra-Eagle 46

Kaukauna 84, Appleton North 67

Kettle Moraine 63, Waukesha North 50

Kickapoo 51, Weston 30

Kiel 66, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 56

La Crosse Central 85, Holmen 56

La Crosse Logan 56, Sparta 51

Ladysmith 82, Fall Creek 73

Lake Mills 80, Columbus 54

Laona-Wabeno 80, Wausaukee 36

Lodi 36, Lakeside Lutheran 32

Martin Luther 66, Racine St. Catherine’s 56

McFarland 68, Parkview 29

Medford Area 82, Tomahawk 51

Melrose-Mindoro 84, Gilmanton 42

Menomonee Falls 74, Brookfield East 70

Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 79, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 58

Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 67, Milwaukee Carmen 62

Milwaukee Golda Meir 87, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 75

Milwaukee Hamilton 79, Milwaukee South 68

Milwaukee Riverside University 77, Milwaukee King 44

Muskego 62, Mukwonago 55

Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 53

New Berlin Eisenhower 81, Greenfield 42

New Berlin West 82, Shorewood 72

New Glarus 69, Waterloo 31

New London 54, Green Bay West 46

Notre Dame 75, Green Bay Preble 47

Oconomowoc 70, Hartford Union 33

Oshkosh North 68, Kimberly 56

Pacelli 74, Bonduel 51

Pecatonica 70, Monticello 39

Pewaukee 71, South Milwaukee 39

Pius XI Catholic 54, Whitnall 48

Platteville 70, Cuba City 44

Portage 60, Wisconsin Dells 54

Potosi 65, Cassville 53

Prairie du Chien 65, Decorah, Iowa 49

Prentice 77, Newman Catholic 57

Racine Lutheran 84, Saint Thomas More 65

Racine Park 83, Wilmot Union 70

Rhinelander 57, Mosinee 41

Rib Lake 57, Flambeau 47

Richland Center 62, Iowa-Grant 56

Ripon 71, Plymouth 48

River Falls 56, Menomonie 44

Roncalli 86, Southern Door 70

Saint Lawrence Seminary 47, Central Wisconsin Christian 31

Salam School 81, SWCHA 69

Seneca 75, De Soto 32

Sheboygan Area Luth. 60, Reedsville 48

Sheboygan County Christian 64, Oostburg 47

Shiocton 93, Manawa 44

Shullsburg 75, Belmont 27

Spring Valley 56, Mondovi 37

St. Mary Catholic 75, Cedar Grove-Belgium 62

St. Marys Springs 69, New Holstein 67

Stevens Point 81, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50

Stoughton 92, Elkhorn Area 56

Sun Prairie 83, Janesville Parker 49

The Prairie School 74, Catholic Central 48

Thorp 63, Osseo-Fairchild 32

Unity 50, Somerset 38

Viroqua 58, Mauston 39

Watersmeet, Mich. 85, Three Lakes 41

Watertown Luther Prep 70, Poynette 44

Waunakee 73, Madison La Follette 71

Waupun 59, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51

Wausau West 60, D.C. Everest 49

Wauwatosa East 55, Marquette University 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 83, La Farge 66

Wayland Academy 76, Montello 65

Webster 67, Birchwood 40

West Bend East 51, Slinger 46

Whitefish Bay 84, Port Washington 60

Wild Rose 49, Menominee Indian 33

Wisconsin Heights 73, Cambridge 62

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Abbotsford 72, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 50

Almond-Bancroft 59, Rosholt 48

Amherst 40, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 33

Aquinas 58, Onalaska 48

Arrowhead 51, Waukesha West 37

Ashwaubenon 51, Pulaski 49

Bangor 49, Cashton 36

Baraboo 59, DeForest 52

Birchwood 61, Webster 51, OT

Black River Falls 45, Viroqua 29

Brillion 55, Sheboygan Falls 54

Brookfield East 52, Menomonee Falls 47

Bruce 75, New Auburn 32

Burlington 48, Waterford 45

Campbellsport 53, Laconia 49

Catholic Memorial 64, Waukesha South 59

Cedar Grove-Belgium 60, Kohler 54

Cedarburg 75, Milwaukee Lutheran 44

Chippewa Falls 47, Rice Lake 42

Clayton 54, Cameron 37

Clintonville 65, Freedom 34

Columbus Catholic 53, Gilman 52, OT

Crivitz 48, Suring 44

D.C. Everest 72, Wausau West 65

Divine Savior 55, Wauwatosa East 43

Dodgeville 57, Evansville 53

Dominican 80, Shoreland Lutheran 61

Eastbrook Academy 77, Milwaukee Early View 37

Edgewood 75, Monona Grove 45

Germantown 69, Homestead 62

Grafton 61, Nicolet 32

Grantsburg 68, Frederic 30

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 51, Sturgeon Bay 34

Green Bay Southwest 67, Sheboygan South 35

Hamilton 75, West Allis Nathan Hale 67, 2OT

Hayward 65, Ashland 15

Heritage Christian 37, University School of Milwaukee 36

Hillsboro 53, Brookwood 46

Kenosha Christian Life 52, Hope Christian 51

Kettle Moraine 59, Waukesha North 23

Kewaunee 83, Sevastopol 26

Kickapoo 50, North Crawford 22

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Saint Francis 7

Lourdes Academy 69, Markesan 37

Marshfield 62, Merrill 52

Martin Luther 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 29

McDonell Central 55, Altoona 43

Melrose-Mindoro 68, Independence 38

Menomonie 65, River Falls 46

Messmer 44, Milwaukee Riverside University 0

Milton 45, Fort Atkinson 41

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 57, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47

Milwaukee Carmen 45, Milwaukee South 42

Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee Marshall 25

Milwaukee Madison 73, Obama SCTE 18

Milwaukee North 60, Milwaukee Pulaski 48

Mondovi 24, Boyceville 22

Mount Horeb 64, Oregon 60

Mukwonago 57, Muskego 46

Necedah 62, New Lisbon 41

Neillsville 51, Colby 37

Nekoosa 38, Adams-Friendship 36, OT

New Berlin West 63, Shorewood 38

New London 53, Xavier 48

Northland Pines 80, Phillips 51

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Thorp 21

Owen-Withee 69, Augusta 37

Pardeeville 68, Cambria-Friesland 19

Pepin/Alma 48, Whitehall 31

Peshtigo 56, Gillett 45

Pewaukee 63, South Milwaukee 31

Pius XI Catholic 56, Whitnall 48

Portage 51, Sauk Prairie 48

Poynette 59, Lodi 34

Prairie Farm 48, Luck 27

Racine Lutheran 46, Saint Thomas More 40

Rio 60, Johnson Creek 18

River Valley 47, Fennimore 33

Riverdale 77, Darlington 71

Royall 51, Wonewoc-Center 18

Seymour 65, Green Bay East 30

Southern Door 48, Algoma 29

Sparta 51, La Crosse Logan 47

Stoughton 52, Monroe 50

Three Lakes 70, Laona-Wabeno 35

Tri-County 75, Gresham Community 40

Union Grove 71, Delavan-Darien 52

Unity 57, Lac Courte Oreilles 14

Virginia, Minn. 47, Superior 43

Waunakee 39, Reedsburg Area 34

Wausaukee 67, Lena 46

Wauwatosa West 80, Brown Deer 38

West De Pere 50, Menasha 18

West Salem 73, Luther 43

Westby 75, Arcadia 48

Whitefish Bay 49, Port Washington 41

Wild Rose 69, Menominee Indian 35

Williams Bay 60, Madison Country Day 21Wilmot Union 66, Elkhorn Area 32

Winneconne 65, Ripon 51

Wrightstown 59, Denmark 28

BOY’S HOCKEY

Arrowhead 5, KM/Mukwonago 1

D.C. Everest 5, Lakeland 2

East Merrill 4, Pacelli 0

Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 0

Eau Claire North 5, Rice Lake 3

Fond du Lac Springs 2, Waupun 1

Fox Cities 5, Beaver Dam 1

Hudson 6, Menomonie 0

Janesville 4, Verona Area 3, OT

La Crosse 9, Sparta/Mauston 0

Marshfield 9, Chequamegon/Phillips 1

Neenah/Hortonville 4, Fond du Lac 0

North Shore, Minn. 6, Ashland 2

Northwest Icemen 3, Amery 2, OT

Onalaska 9, Avalanche 2

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 5, Tomahawk 3

Stoughton 5, Edgewood 4

Wausau West 5, Antigo 0

GIRL’S HOCKEY

Point-Rapids 6, Chippewa Falls 1

Sun Prairie 4, Rock County 1

Western Wisconsin 8, WSFLG Blizzard 0

 

