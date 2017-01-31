Packers announce dates, locations for Tailgate Tour

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers have announced dates for the 12th annual Tailgate Tour.

Packers players, alums, and officials will tour northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on the dates of April 4-8, 2017.

The event gives the team a chance to thank fans and raise money for local non-profit organizations. In each community, a non-profit will hold a tailgate party. Tickets cost $30 and include food, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions, and autographs.

General admission tickets will be available for $10. General admission includes access to the tailgate activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Here’s the schedule:

APRIL 4 – Medford, Wis. Black River Industries, Inc., at 650 Jensen Drive, Medford. To benefit Black River Industries. Tickets on sale at Black River Industries, Inc.; Medford Cooperative, 160 Medford Plaza; Cenex Convenience Store, 340 S. 8th S., Medford.

APRIL 5 – Ashland, Wis. Bay Area Civic Center, 320 4th Ave W., Ashland. To benefit Baynet. Tickets on sale at the Ashland Chamber of Commerce, 1716 Lake Shore Dr., W.; Carlson Building Serv & Sup, 414 3rd Avenue E.; River Rock Inn & Bait Shop, 1200 Lake Shore Dr. W.; Neighborly Bar, 1301 Main St. W.

APRIL 6 – Houghton, Mich. Michigan Tech Student Development Complex, 600 Macinnes Dr., Houghton, Mich. To benefit Dial Help. Tickets on sale at the Michigan Tech University Student Development Complex or online at tickets.mtu.edu.

APRIL 7 – Rhinelander, Wis. Rhinelander High School, 665 Coolidge Ave., Rhinelander. To benefit NATH Frederick Place. Tickets on sale at Trigs Service Desk, 232 Courtney St., Rhinelander, and at Best Embroideries, 22 W. Davenport St., Rhinelander.

APRIL 8 – Iron Mountain, Mich. Ford Airport, 2300 Woodward Ave., Kingsford, Mich. To benefit the Northwood’s Airlifeline. Tickets on sale at Econo Foods, 1600 S. Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain, and at WJNR Radio Station, 212 West J St., Iron Mountain.

The group will also make some surprise stops.

This year’s line up: Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, players Brett Hundley, Aaron Ripkowski and Jake Ryan, and Packers alumni Robert Ferguson, Ahman Green and Ryan Longwell.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 6 at 8 a.m.

All proceeds go to the non-profits.

Get updates on the Tailgate Tour at www.packers.com.