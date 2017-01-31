Parents may not know kids’ classmates have head lice

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) — Winter months are notorious for head lice, yet some parents said they have not heard of many cases of the tiny insects this year, which leaves them scratching their heads as to why.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said as many as 12 million kids under the age of 12 get head lice each year.

Many local schools are reporting cases.

Schools in northeast Wisconsin report more cases of head lice this time of year and believe that is because students are bringing winter accessories like hats and coats to school.

Hillcrest Primary School in Shawano has one active case of lice.

Every school has different policies for how it deals with lice.

At Hillcrest, a student is sent to the nurse to be checked if there is a suspicion of lice and parents are called.

“It used to be the protocol where a letter was sent home any time it was in the classroom,” said Troy Edwards, Hillcrest Primary School principal.

Edwards said that has changed in the last few years following recommendations from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics.

“There’s a possibility of confidentially breach and so they have suggested that we don’t do that practice any longer,” said Edwards.

Health officials said that makes it extra important to check kids for lice.

“If they’re in daycare or in schools you should be checking them on a routine basis,” said Debbie Armbruster, health director at the De Pere Health Department.

Unlike years past, more schools, including Green Bay and De Pere, are following CDC guidelines of letting students back in school when they still have nits, or eggs, in their hair so they don’t miss so many days of school.

“Sometimes it’s very difficult to completely have a child nit free,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster said lice is just a nuisance, not dangerous.

“There’s no physical side effects other than some itching in the scalp because of it but there are no long-term or even short-term adverse reactions,” said Armbruster.