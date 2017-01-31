Rodgers and Munn engaged? Ring sparks speculation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Fire up the rumor mill.

Entertainment websites, including “People”, are speculating about a possible engagement for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn.

“People” reports that Munn was seen wearing a “sparkler” on her left hand ring finger. Traditionally, that’s where people wear an engagement ring.

The photo in question was snapped Saturday when the couple was leaving a party in Beverly Hills.

There’s been no official announcement from Rodgers or Munn.

They’ve been dating since 2014.

Here’s how social media is reacting to the possible union of the king and queen of Titletown:

Olivia Munn is wearing a ring on THAT finger. I'm skeptical. What do you think? Are her & Aaron Rodgers engaged? https://t.co/QCCyVcGW4I pic.twitter.com/ftJpretFYk — WIXX (@wixx) January 31, 2017

Please end the suspense @oliviamunn are u n @AaronRodgers12 engaged? Congrats if u r! Of course I'm heartbroken cuz I had a chance n all 😉 — Angie Dupont (@AngieDupont74) January 31, 2017

OMG OMG OMG. Is Aaron Rodgers engaged to Olivia Munn!? Munn was photographed over the weekend, possibly wearing an engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/i6h6xu4Wm4 — Tim Elliott (@WISN_Tim) January 31, 2017

Is Olivia Munn engaged? We don't know for sure. Is Olivia Munn wearing an engagement ring? For sure. https://t.co/VAWRLryDjN pic.twitter.com/ZPduFIo2Lh — E! News (@enews) January 31, 2017