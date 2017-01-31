Shar-Pei puppy stolen from Fox Valley animal shelter recovered

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a dog-napper.

Investigators say a woman walked out of the Fox Valley Humane Association on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a Shar-Pei schnauzer mix puppy named Dorothy.

The suspect (pictured right) appeared to be a middle-aged woman with a medium build, light skin and long, dark hair. She drove off in an older model, dark colored car.

Dorothy was recovered when the Neenah animal shelter contacted them, saying it received a Shar-Pei mix. The woman who dropped off the dog said it was a stray.

The Fox Valley Humane Association is still looking for the woman who took the dog and is offering a $250 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.