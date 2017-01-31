Snow-packed roads to slow Tuesday morning commute

january-31-slippery-travel

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Snow-packed roads will likely slow down the morning commute.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says major highways in Northeast Wisconsin are “snow-covered.”

StormCenter 2 meteorologist Steve Beylon says we could get an additional inch of snow, but it won’t come down as heavy as it did on Monday.

Green Bay’s Department of Public Works said it was conducting a “full city snow plow operation” early this morning, but there was no snow emergency issued.

Snowfall reports show two-to-five inches fell between Monday evening and early Tuesday.

Kristyn Allen is reporting on road conditions in the Green Bay area on Action 2 News This Morning, and Kathryn Bracho has Timesaver Traffic reports.

