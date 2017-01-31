Snowfall Reports – Jan. 30-31

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Northeast Wisconsin received between two and five inches of snow from Monday evening to early Tuesday.

StormCenter 2 meteorologist Steve Beylon says an additional inch could fall Tuesday.

Here are local snowfall reports, via the National Weather Service:

ADDITIONAL REPORTS

BROWN COUNTY

Ashwaubenon – 4.2 inches

Suamico – 4.0 inches

Howard – 4.0 inches

CALUMET COUNTY

Chilton – 1.8 inches

MANITOWOC COUNTY

Two Rivers – 2.0 inches

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

Greenville – 3.0 inches

Appleton – 2.0 inches

SHAWANO COUNTY

Thornton – 4.0 inches