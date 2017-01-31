Snowfall Reports – Jan. 30-31

By Published: Updated:

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Northeast Wisconsin received between two and five inches of snow from Monday evening to early Tuesday.

StormCenter 2 meteorologist Steve Beylon says an additional inch could fall Tuesday.

Here are local snowfall reports, via the National Weather Service:

january-30-31-snowfall-totals

january-30-31-snowfall-totals-1

 

ADDITIONAL REPORTS

BROWN COUNTY

  • Ashwaubenon – 4.2 inches
  • Suamico – 4.0 inches
  • Howard – 4.0 inches

CALUMET COUNTY

  • Chilton – 1.8 inches

MANITOWOC COUNTY

  • Two Rivers – 2.0 inches

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

  • Greenville – 3.0 inches
  • Appleton – 2.0 inches

SHAWANO COUNTY

  • Thornton – 4.0 inches

 

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s