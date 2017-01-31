Snowfall Reports – Jan. 30-31

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Northeast Wisconsin received between two and five inches of snow from Monday evening to early Tuesday.
StormCenter 2 meteorologist Steve Beylon says an additional inch could fall Tuesday.
Here are local snowfall reports, via the National Weather Service:
ADDITIONAL REPORTS
BROWN COUNTY
- Ashwaubenon – 4.2 inches
- Suamico – 4.0 inches
- Howard – 4.0 inches
CALUMET COUNTY
- Chilton – 1.8 inches
MANITOWOC COUNTY
- Two Rivers – 2.0 inches
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY
- Greenville – 3.0 inches
- Appleton – 2.0 inches
SHAWANO COUNTY
- Thornton – 4.0 inches