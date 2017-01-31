St. Norbert men get revenge on Ripon in second meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — No. 10 St. Norbert Colleges NC ranked beat Ripon College 79-62 at the Kress Events Center on the Green Bay campus Tuesday night. The Green Knights extend its home win streak against Midwest Conference opponents to 48 games. SNC has won 21 of its last 24 meetings against Ripon. SNC forward Tim Marshall finished with a career high 19 points. Ripon senior guard Ty Sabin had 33 points in the loss.

ST. NORBERT COLLEGE 79, RIPON COLLEGE 62

Ripon College…………….. 31 31 – 62

St. Norbert College……….. 33 46 – 79

RIPON COLLEGE (14-4, 10-3 MWC)

Ty Sabin 10-20 8-8 33; Brendan McCoy 5-8 0-0 14; Isaac Masters 2-11 2-2 8;

Koy Brecklin 1-1 2-4 4; Jordan Stiede 1-2 0-0 2; Liam Lesniak 0-1 1-2 1; Cal

Schultz 0-1 0-0 0; Kyle Rutkowski 0-3 0-2 0; Mason Stangl 0-0 0-0 0; Elliot

Hoerdemann 0-1 0-0 0; Seth Kostroski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 13-18 62.

ST. NORBERT COLLEGE (15-3, 12-1 MWC)

Tim Marshall 9-11 1-2 19; Ben Bobinski 7-14 4-4 18; D.J. DeValk 6-13 0-0 16;

Mitchell Reinthaler 4-11 4-4 12; Connor Curtis 3-7 0-0 6; Joe Lemon 1-1 2-2

4; Taylor Penn 1-3 0-0 2; Terrence Garner 1-4 0-2 2; Riley Haas 0-1 0-0 0.

Totals 32-65 11-14 79.