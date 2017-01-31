Trump visit to Wisconsin canceled

WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) – President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Wisconsin this week is off.

Our ABC sister station WISN-TV says the 128th Air Refueling Wing based in Milwaukee expected to receive the president on Thursday, but learned through their military sources that the visit was canceled.

The reason for the cancellation isn’t known.

President Trump planned to deliver an economic speech in Milwaukee. Details were never announced.

He visited Wisconsin last month as president-elect on a “victory tour” to states that put him over the top in the electoral college.