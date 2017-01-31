Trump visit to Wisconsin canceled

By Published:
president-trump-oath-of-office

WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) – President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Wisconsin this week is off.

Our ABC sister station WISN-TV says the 128th Air Refueling Wing based in Milwaukee expected to receive the president on Thursday, but learned through their military sources that the visit was canceled.

The reason for the cancellation isn’t known.

President Trump planned to deliver an economic speech in Milwaukee. Details were never announced.

He visited Wisconsin last month as president-elect on a “victory tour” to states that put him over the top in the electoral college.

 

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s