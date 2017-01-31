What is Brett Favre doing in this commercial?

REBOOT - Action 2 Sports football HD 340x250 generic By Published: Updated:
FAVRE
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 26, 2004 file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Farve throws a pass in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) — Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre has never shied away from television or movies. There’s the Wrangler jeans. The Copper Fit Compression sleeve and even the MicroTouch Max beard trimmer. Now Favre is back and he’s throwing passes to scarecrow dummies wearing football helmets in a country field for Buffalo Wild Wings.

Watch the 0:30 version here.

The advertisement centers around why has Favre threw so many interceptions during his career. He has the most in NFL history (336).  Buffalo Wild Wings reasoning? They did it. Here’s the 1:30 version.

 

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s