What is Brett Favre doing in this commercial?

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) — Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre has never shied away from television or movies. There’s the Wrangler jeans. The Copper Fit Compression sleeve and even the MicroTouch Max beard trimmer. Now Favre is back and he’s throwing passes to scarecrow dummies wearing football helmets in a country field for Buffalo Wild Wings.

Watch the 0:30 version here.

The advertisement centers around why has Favre threw so many interceptions during his career. He has the most in NFL history (336). Buffalo Wild Wings reasoning? They did it. Here’s the 1:30 version.