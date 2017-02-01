Apollo astronaut reunion set for EAA AirVenture 2017

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – A reunion of Apollo astronauts will take place at 2017’s EAA Airventure in Oshkosh.

The annual aviation celebration is honoring the 50th anniversary of the program, which put humans on the moon for the first time.

EAA AirVenture says the reunion is expected to be the largest gathering of Apollo astronauts since 1994.

The astronauts will be celebrated at AirVenture’s Apollo Day on Friday, July 28, 2017.

“A number of Apollo astronauts have already committed to the event, as have other people closely involved with America’s space program during that era,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member benefits who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions. “This will be a rare, unforgettable gathering of the people who met the challenge of flying to the moon and safely returning, representing hundreds of thousands of individuals who contributed to its success. You may never get another opportunity to see these people in person, up close, as you will at Oshkosh this summer.”

Astronauts expected at the reunion:

Frank Borman (Apollo 8)

Walt Cunningham (Apollo 7)

Fred Haise (Apollo 13)

Jim Lovell (Apollo 8 and Apollo 13)

Al Worden (Apollo 15)

AirVenture says more astronauts are expected to attend, and they’ll send out an update in the coming weeks.

The 65th EAA AirVenture takes flight July 24-30 at Wittman Regional Airport.