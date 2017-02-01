DOT holding meeting on Brown County intersection improvements

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is taking input on plans to reduce crashes at two Brown County intersections.

At a public meeting Wednesday, the DOT will share its proposals and take comments about adding stop signs at the intersections of Highways 29 and 141; and Highway 141 and County Road R in the Town of Ledgeview.

The DOT says the intersection at 29 and 141 has been the site of 25 crashes between 2009 and 2014.

The agency hopes installing stop signs will lower the number of crashes. The intersection will become an all-way stop.

At a public meeting in November, community members also expressed concerns about Highway 141 and County Road R. That intersection will also become an all-way stop.

“We will be putting in on 141 the trombone arm where the stop sign will be above the roadway. There will be flashing red beacons on there. So there’s a little more involved than just putting a wooden post stop sign in the ground,” said Andy Fulcer, Project Manager.

There’s no official start date for construction. The DOT says it could start in 2017 or 2018.

The DOT says it will have minimal impact on traffic, but there will be some lane closures.

A public meeting on the project will be held Wednesday, between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., at Bellevue Town Hall, 3100 Eaton Road.

People who cannot make the meeting can contact Fulcer at 944 Vanderperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304; by calling (920) 362-6126; or by email at andrew.fulcer@dot.wi.gov.