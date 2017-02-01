Fire Concerns over State Proposals

Firefighters and electrical contractors say the state is making a dangerous proposal that would put thousands of families and students at risk.

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services is prosing rule changes that would deviate from the 2017 National Electric Code.

During a packed public hearing today at Fox Valley Tech’s Public Safety Training Center, representatives from the Department of Safety and Professional Services listened to strong opposition to current proposals that would break away from national recommendations.

“The DSPS has proposed amendments that will remove requirements for safety devices that provide protection against electric shock accidents and electrical fires, historical data clearly points to the need to include these important safety devices in the code,” says Tim McClintock, National Fire Protection Association Spokesperson during testimony.

One DSPS proposal is to eliminate the requirement for fire sprinklers in apartment buildings, hotels or dormitories with 20 units or less.

The current state code requires sprinklers in any building with more than 3 units.

“What will happen is people will just build 20 unit buildings so they don’t have to put them in and at the end of the day it’s you and I that are going to lose because people need the sprinklers, the sprinklers are on duty all the time,” says Rob Ugaste, President of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association.

The other proposal raising concern takes away the requirement for ground fault circuit interrupters.

“It costs approximately $240 for a 2,000 square foot home to add ground fault interrupters to protect your family from electrocution, it’s worth it,” says Ugaste.

Critics of the proposals say the state is trying to save inspection costs at the expense of public safety.

“They as a division have safety in their name and in their mission statement, but they’re not living up to it,” says Ugaste.

DSPS representatives declined to comment on camera today, but say testimony from the hearings will be reviewed before a final proposal is drafted for legislative review in March.