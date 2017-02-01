Fond du Lac man charged with abusing girlfriend’s cat

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – A Fond du Lac man could face five-and-a-half years in prison if convicted of fatally injuring his girlfriend’s cat.

According to court documents, police were called to apartments on W. Division St. this past Sunday, where a tenant complained the person upstairs was throwing furniture. Officers heard the loud banging from upstairs, and when they knocked on the door, police say, they heard more loud slams, followed by “what sounded like a baby crying in pain.”

Police say Preston Buck looked sweaty and out of breath when he came to the door.

Officers found a cat in the bathroom, barely breathing and bleeding from its mouth and nose.

Buck told officers the cat knocked over a table lamp, and when he went to pick up the cat it bit him, so he kicked it across the room out of anger. The cat was euthanized because of its injuries.

Buck is charged with felony mistreatment of animals causing death. He’s charged as a repeater because of previous, unrelated misdemeanor convictions.

He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing March 3.