FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – The Fond du Lac Police Department held a send-off ceremony for one of its officers being called to active duty with the Wisconsin National Guard.

Officer James Darnell’s unit is being deployed to Afghanistan.

Darnell has served Fond du Lac as a member of the police department for three years, and served our nation as a member of the Army and Wisconsin National Guard for six-and-a-half years.

