Gov. Walker: White House is interested in Wisconsin’s union law

WAWAUTOSA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about how the White House can implement pieces of the Republican governor’s contentious policy that all-but eliminated public sector unions in the state.

The Wisconsin law passed in 2011 effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers. The fight over its passage led to protests as large as 100,000 people and Walker’s recall election in 2012, which he survived.

Walker said Wednesday that Pence has expressed interest before on the law and that their conversation last week centered on “how they may take bits and pieces of what we did” and “how they can apply it at the national level.”

Walker says he’s willing to offer assistance should President Donald Trump’s administration decide to implement something similar.