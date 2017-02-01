Gov. Walker: White House is interested in Wisconsin’s union law

By Published:
Act 10 protest in Madison
Act 10 protest in Madison

WAWAUTOSA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about how the White House can implement pieces of the Republican governor’s contentious policy that all-but eliminated public sector unions in the state.

The Wisconsin law passed in 2011 effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers. The fight over its passage led to protests as large as 100,000 people and Walker’s recall election in 2012, which he survived.

Walker said Wednesday that Pence has expressed interest before on the law and that their conversation last week centered on “how they may take bits and pieces of what we did” and “how they can apply it at the national level.”

Walker says he’s willing to offer assistance should President Donald Trump’s administration decide to implement something similar.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s