GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police are searching for a suspect who may be armed.

Officers have roads blocked off in the area of Fisk and Western.

A spokesperson from the Green Bay Area Public School District says Franklin Middle School and Chappell Elementary School are in “secure the building” mode at this time.

Police are not releasing information about the suspect at this time. Action 2 News has a crew in the area and will update this breaking news story.

#BREAKING: Officer tells me manhunt underway in Green Bay. Possibly armed. We are being kept back. Says dog coming soon. Rds closed #WBAY pic.twitter.com/v0wb2HJhb6 — Michelle Clemens (@michelleclemens) February 1, 2017