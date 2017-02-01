Green Bay state of mind: Packers, Live Nation to announce Billy Joel concert at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – We’re in a Green Bay state of mind …

On Wednesday morning, the Green Bay Packers and Live Nation will announce details of a summer concert at Lambeau Field.

The cats already out of the bag as to who will perform. Action 2 News confirmed last week that Billy Joel will headline at the stadium in June.

The tour date isn’t listed on The Piano Man’s website yet.

Billy Joel’s been a professional singer-songwriter for 45 years, according to his official biography. He’s earned 6 Grammy awards out of 23 nominations and created 33 Top 40 hit singles. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

“I don’t think he has ever gone away. I think he is still relevant,” said Todd Magnuson, co-owner of Rock N Roll Land. “He still sells, from 13-year-olds to 60 year-olds, (they are) still buying his records.”

His extensive list of hit songs includes “Only the Good Die Young”; “Allentown”; “Goodnight Saigon”; “She’s Always a Woman”; “Uptown Girl”; “We Didn’t Start the Fire”; “Just the Way You Are”; “You May be Right”; “Big Shot”; and “New York State of Mind.”

“He might not be putting out new music, but I think his old music stood the test of time,” said Magnuson. “I think young people will enjoy Billy Joel as much as older people, and I think it’s a good step in rock and roll. He is an iconic rock and roll singer.”

This would be the third concert at Lambeau Field — and the first not to headline Kenny Chesney, who performed there in 2011 and returned in 2015 with Jason Aldean.

The concert announcement is happening at 9:30 a.m. in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Action 2 News will have updates.