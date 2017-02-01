Lawmaker wants to change formula for state and police keeping drug money

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) — Every once in a while, police get to show off a massive drug bust, like one in 2014 where Brown County officers seized more than six pounds of marijuana and $180,000 in cash.

The drugs were destroyed, but what happens to all that cash?

Right now, money deemed forfeited by a judge is split between the agency that found it and the state’s school fund. A lawmaker is proposing to change that.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski says the war on drugs continues to evolve, but that battle comes with a cost.

On an annual basis, we asked him, does his department have enough funds to combat drug activity? “Absolutely not,” Joski said.

To supplement the county’s drug efforts, Sheriff Joski says they take advantage of the state’s civil asset forfeiture law, which lets the arresting agency take assets, including vehicles and money, from people who obtained them through illegal activity, such as drug dealing.

“It allows us to have a resource to offset the cost we bear to eliminate this behavior that is plaguing our communities, rather than have it come from our taxpayers,” Joski said.

A new bill co-authored by Assembly Representative Gary Tauchen, a Bonduel Republican, would change the formula drastically.

“It goes back to the general school fund,” said Craig Arrowood, Tauchen’s chief of staff.

Critics of the current law believe letting agencies keep part of the money they find could be an incentive to abuse the process.

“It’s to make sure that there is not some sort of coercion,” said Arrowood. “Think of it this way: Of all the crimes that you really have out there, most of them, the funding does not go back to the local law enforcement.”

Under this bill, the arresting law enforcement agencies wouldn’t see a dime of the forfeited money. Joski said that could hurt both efforts.

“We absolutely welcome that cooperative work we do with the schools already, but we have to make sure that there are some resources brought to law enforcement,” Sheriff Joski said, “because if we don’t have effective and professional investigations done, if there are no resources for that, there will be no money going to the schools, because we won’t be successfully investigating, charging or adjucating these cases. So, one feeds the other.”